RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials are working the scene of a major wreck at the intersection of State Highway 64 W and Loop 571.

According to Rusk County OEM, a fatality has been reported, but no names have been released until next of kin has been notified.

The intersection is closed as crews work to clear the scene near Henderson High School. Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice.