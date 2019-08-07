RUN, HIDE, FIGHT: Palestine PD offering free active shooter training

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK)- Last weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have left many people asking what should they do if caught in an “active shooter” situation.

The Palestine Police Department is holding a training session on Thursday to discuss that very topic.

“You know we have to change our mindset, and in this day we have to prepare, mentally prepared if something like that happened,” says Chief Andy Harvey with the Palestine Police Department.

The Palestine Police Department is holding an active shooter training session, to teach East Texas what to do if ever forced into the situation.

“You’re right. people are thinking about school safety, church safety, just being out in public safety,” says Chief Harvey.

Recent mass shootings like Sante Fe, Sutherland Springs, and El Paso have happened right here in Texas. Meaning no one is free an active shooter situation.

Not knowing when or where a mass shooting could take place, police say it’s important to keep three options in mind, to either RUN, HIDE, or FIGHT.

Run: Have an escape route and plan in mind, leave your belongings behind, and keep your hands visible. Hide: Hide in an area out of the shooter’s view, block entry to your hiding place and the doors, and silence your cell phone Fight: As a last resort and only if your life is in imminent danger, attempt to incapacitate the shooter, and act with physical aggression, and throw items at the shooter

“You don’t have to stay there. You run, get away from the attacker, get as far away as you can. The other one is if you fight, you fight with everything you have and use anything that is around you,” explains Chief Harvey

The recent tragedy in El Paso left many in fear.

“I am from a border town, and that could have happened anywhere on the border, where my family, friends, and cousins, and so it’s a very scary thing,” says Chief Harvey.

The Palestine Police Department will be hosting the class on Thursday, August 8. From 10 a.m. to noon inside the Palestine High School Auditorium.

RELATED CONTENT: