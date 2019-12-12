RUDOLPH ON THE MOVE: Lufkin residents unhappy with Rudolph’s move to downtown

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Rudolph the Red Nosed Pump Jack is a cherished tradition in Lufkin dating back more than 50 years.

For decades it’s been on display at the mall just off the Loop for all to see. But this year it was moved to downtown, a move which upset a lot of people.

Now, for the first time in longer than many can remember, Rudolph’s usual space at the mall is empty.

The relocation upset many in the Lufkin area with some saying the city’s favorite Christmas decoration is now less visible.

“Just like a Christmas tree you decorate, you put it in the most visible spot in your house,” said Sasha Sutton, a Lufkin resident. “The most visible spot for travelers, the surrounding community and the citizens of Lufkin, Texas, is Loop 287.”

Rumors quickly circulated as to why the change happened.

Some said the mall was charging GE more than usual to have Rudolph in their parking lot. We reached out to the Lufkin Mall and they quickly refuted this claim.

While moving a large decoration may seem trivial, to people in and around Lufkin Rudolph is just as much a part of Christmas as anything else.

“I still like to go to the lighting ceremony, just being with my mom and my sister and everybody and family members,” said Jason Lee, a Lufkin resident. “Every time you drive by it, you look at it and it just brings a smile to your face and Christmas cheer to your heart.”

In hopes of getting Rudolph moved back Sutton created an online petition. To her surprise support for the cause exploded.

“I thought we would get a couple of hundred signatures. It was something that I was passionate about,” said Sutton. “Rudolph represents Lufkin’s uniqueness. We built this pumping unit on the global scale, it’s part of our contribution to the global economy.”

As of 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the petition has just over 2,700 signatures.

We reached out to GE for a comment but they did not return our call.

For now Rudolph will stay in downtown, but many are hopeful next year he will be back in his original place for all to see.