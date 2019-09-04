Royal Caribbean to donate $1 million and supplies for Dorian disaster relief

FILE – This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. Kimberley Wiegand, the mother of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from an open window on the cruise ship in Puerto Rico, told NBC’s “Today” show Monday, July 22, 2019 that her family will sue Royal Caribbean Cruises for “not having a safer situation on the 11th floor of that cruise ship.” (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) -Cruise line Royal Caribbean has launched relief effort to help those in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean announced Tuesday that it will be committing $1 million to Dorian disaster relief, and ITM the company’s partner in the Holistica joint venture that is developing the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport, is also donating an additional $100,000, according to a press release.

“To make sure our donations go where they can do the most good, we are collaborating with the Bahamian government and our non-profit partner, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), and a network of Bahamian charities and other local organizations, including the Bahamas Feeding Network,” the company said.

“We are loading all kinds of goods onto our ships— generators, water, cleaning supplies, clean sheets, towels, and more—for direct delivery to the Bahamas. The trained employee volunteers we call the GO Team are on their way to assist with relief efforts. And we’re taking special care of coworkers and their families who were affected by the storm.”

The company is also matching every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF.

If you would like to contribute visit their website.