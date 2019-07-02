Rose City Summer Camps merge fun with education

School is out, summer is in full swing, and camps are springing to action.

Rose City Summer Camps are providing students the opportunity to be involved in many life-changing activities such as; academic learning, Bible study, mentorship, and many more summer activities.

“We get to build really deep relationships with the kids and be really intentional with them as they grow academically and spiritually,” said Matthew Honeycutt, a program director.

Rose City Summer Camps help close the educational “summer gap” by combining fun and learning through hands-on activities.

The camps are designed to help students grow spiritually, mentally, and physically while gaining new friends and making memories.

Kids take part in different sessions including games, activities and classroom learning.

“We teach it as creatively as possible, lots of games, lots of hands-on activities, where the students are up and moving,” Laurie Wells, the program director, said. “We try to bring that camp feel into what we’re doing in the classroom.”

The two different locations are at Moore and Three Lakes Middle Schools.

The camps take place over the course of 10 weeks, from May 27-August 2. The cost is around 130 dollars per week. The camps last from 7:30 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is a fee to partake, but staff says financial aid is available for those who need it. More information can be found on their website.