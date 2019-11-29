ROOM FOR ANOTHER PLATE: East Texans burn calories at Nacogdoches Turkey Trot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)–Food, family, and football are common Thanksgiving traditions for people in East Texas, but some decide to run off a few calories before sitting down to eat.

It was a pleasant morning at Pecan Acres Park in Nacogdoches, with comfortable weather runners like this hope for every time they head out.

This isn’t a morning workout, or a big time race, this is the Turkey Trot.

“Turkey Trot! It is a traditional run on Thanksgiving, you come out and run generally a 5K,” said Caroline Garner with Nacogdoches Area United Way. “This year we also added a Kids K to our Turkey Trot.”

The money raised from this race will go right back into Nacogdoches community through the United Way and their 20 partner agencies.

The good cause and overall enjoyment of the run even brought out a special guest.

“This is my first Turkey Trot and I’m glad to be part of something that helps out the community, especially a community that I am from, so I look forward to making this an annual thing,” said Clint Dempsey, professional soccer player from Nacogdoches.

With this being Dempsey’s first Turkey Trot, he had the chance to give his family a closer look at where he grew up.

“I used to run these trails all the time when I would train in the off-season so it was definitely fun because it brought back old memories,” Dempsey said.

People who participate in the Turkey Trot do so because of how much fun it is to be involved in the event.

Among the crowd was Ryan and Bill Dietrich, wearing inflatable costumes portraying a turkey and chef.

“Oh yeah, fantastic, fun race,” said Ryan Dietrich. “We don’t do it for time we just do it for fun and we figured we try to make it more fun and dress up this year.”

The father and son ran to see if “the turkey” could outrun “the chef” but it was a little too close to call.

Perhaps one of the best things about Turkey Trot is being able to justify that second plate, or third plate, or fifth plate and two desserts.

“Yes sir, exactly,” said Dempsey. “So I need to get back running, this has kind of got me jump started again to get through these holidays.”

Maybe those people who run on thanksgiving aren’t so crazy after all.

Happy Thanksgiving!