Robert E. Lee to hold first sensory-friendly ‘Trunk or Treat’

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Robert E. Lee High School is holding their first-ever sensory-friendly ‘Trunk or Treat’ Wednesday, Oct. 30.

At the event, there won’t be any strobe lights, loud music, or excessively scary things, but there will be plenty of candy and fun.

The night is part of their Best Buddies program which aims to promote inclusion for students with special needs.

The program started last year and has since doubled in size, creating a sense of unity on campus.

Over 30 different trunks will be available for students to grab candy and play games.

“For this, we found that there’s a huge need for this kind of event,” said Austin Doyle, the Special Education teacher at Robert E. Lee and Best Buddies advisor. “So what we’re doing is incorporating all of our student organizations on campus with the opportunity to come and have their trunk for our students with disabilities on all of our Tyler ISD campuses.”

The group is inviting anyone who is a part of Tyler ISD to take part in the night.

It all starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, and will be held in parking lot A, but will move into the cafeteria if there’s rain.