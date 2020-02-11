Retired East Texas teacher, youth leader pleads guilty to child pornography

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL) – A retired teacher and youth leader in Cass County pleaded guilty to child pornography in court Monday.

Robert Dale Barkman, 66, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty of three counts related to promotion and possession of child pornography.

The Northeast Texas man was indicted by a grand jury on July 31, 2019, on the following:

five counts of promotion of child porn

three counts of attempted promotion of child porn

five counts of possession of child porn

two counts of tampering with evidence

Prosecutors said the investigation began in early June 2019 when suspicious images were found on his work computer at a local church where he served as the youth leader and secretary.

According to the Cass County D.A.’s Office, there were inappropriate images of members in Barkman’s youth group and the computer was taken for processing, which they determined he had created.

This led to officials searching his home, where additional computers and electronic devices were recovered. Upon forensic examination, hundreds of more images of child pornography were located, according to officials.

Investigators said it appeared that Barkman had been creating and holding child pornography since the early 2000s.

They believe Barkman deleted images and disposed of recording devices prior to Investigators running the search warrant while knowing that the investigation was ongoing.

Barkman is facing up to 10 years in prison for each charge.