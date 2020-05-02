Restaurants and retailers take advantage of partial reopening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was a busy day in Tyler Friday and probably not a coincidence that it was the first day businesses were allowed to re-open.

Restaurants and retailers had the opportunity to turn on their open signs after being closed for a month.

This is our family, our community, and when we don’t have them, we feel like we’re missing something. Mara Davidson, Papacita’s family business

Now they have that part of them back as they opened their doors on Friday in limited capacity.

Restaurants and retailers can open their doors with 25 percent of their maximum occupancy and following social distancing standards.

Local businesses like Ellis Mercantile Boutique taking advantage of the reopening, missing their regular customers.

Seeing customers back in our store has been a sight for sore eyes. Charlie Ellis, Assistant Manager

For a list of all businesses reopening or continuing to-go services, click here.