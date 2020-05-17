REST IN PEACE: Bullard sophomore dies following Friday car crash

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) Bullard High School is mourning the loss of one of their own following an accident on Friday in that city.

According to the school district, Emma Sikes, a sophomore, passed away Saturday morning.

She was a member of the band, high school Key and Spanish clubs, and active in the FFA chapter showing pigs.

According to a fundraising page set up for her funeral and medical costs, the car crash happened in the city of Bullard.

That same Facebook page, students got together on Saturday morning to mourn the loss of their fellow student.

According to the Bullard Police Department, there was an accident reported on Highway 69 Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to donate to help the family, you can find the Facebook donation page here.

Bullard ISD will be providing counselors for anyone that needs it.

The Bullard FFA team posted to social media Friday asking for prayers for their students involved in a crash.