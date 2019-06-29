Breaking News
AMBER ALERT: Authorities looking for an 8-year-old boy and 2-year-old infant from El Paso

Rescue group using old bras to help injured turtles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIAN TRAIL, North Carolina-A North Carolina animal rescue group are using old donated bras to help save injured turtles.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners. The closures are combined with glue to wire turtle shells back together.

Rescue group employees said the majority of turtles they see have been run over by cars or boats.

Right now is their busiest season so any donation they receive is helping.

More information can be found on Carolina Waterfowl Rescue’s Facebook page.

Here are a couple of more turtle repair pictures that I found from last month 🙂

Posted by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue on Saturday, June 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC