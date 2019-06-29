Rescue group using old bras to help injured turtles

INDIAN TRAIL, North Carolina-A North Carolina animal rescue group are using old donated bras to help save injured turtles.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners. The closures are combined with glue to wire turtle shells back together.

Rescue group employees said the majority of turtles they see have been run over by cars or boats.

Right now is their busiest season so any donation they receive is helping.

More information can be found on Carolina Waterfowl Rescue’s Facebook page.