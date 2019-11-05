Reports: Man stabbed to death in Maryland over Popeyes chicken sandwich

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WAVY) — A man was fatally stabbed Monday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during a fight over a Popeye’s chicken sandwich, witnesses told local authorities.

NBC Washington reports the man died at the hospital, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Popeye’s in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland, local authorities said.

No other details were immediately available in the case.