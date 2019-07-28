REPORTS: Dan Coats on his way out as Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: Daniel Coats, director of National Intelligence, arrives for a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee’s hearing on worldwide threats January 29, 2019 in Washington DC. The intelligence leaders are expected to discuss North Korea, Russia, China and cyber security among other topics. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Two national news outlets are reporting that Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence, is expected to step down.

The New York Times and Axios, a political news site, are both reporting that Coats, DNI since March 2017 and a former senator from Indiana, is expected to leave the position “in the coming days.”

Coats’ tenure in the Trump administration has been marked by often public tensions between his stance with the intelligence agencies he oversees that Russia remains an ongoing threat to American cybersecurity and Trump’s seeming dismissal of the issue.

Coats frequently appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government’s intelligence agencies.

The reports, which cite unnamed sources in the Trump administration, say Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) is expected to be named as his replacement.

Ratcliffe represents Texas District 4, an area northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth and which includes counties that lie along the Red River. He is considered one of the most conservative members of Congress.

He is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, the House Ethics Committee, and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

He is a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and former mayor of Heath, Texas.