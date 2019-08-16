Reports: 1960s counterculture icon, actor Peter Fonda dies at 79

(WISH) — Actor Peter Fonda who was a part of the American counterculture of the 1960s, has died, online entertainment sources said Friday. He was 79.

People magazine’s website said Fonda’s family said that the actor died after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

TMZ first reported the actor’s death.

The actor was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the 1969 movie “Easy Rider.” In the movie, Fonda and Dennis Hopper portrayed two motorcyclists traveling the American Southwest and South with the proceeds from a cocaine deal. Fonda helped write and produced the movie, which also starred Jack Nicholson.

Fonda also was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor for 1997 film “Ulee’s Gold.”

Fonda is the younger brother of actress Jane Fonda. He is the son of actor Henry Fonda.