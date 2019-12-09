Reporter groped on live television by participant in running event

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A reporter in Savannah, Georgia, was groped on live television when a runner participating in the annual Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run smacked her behind while jogging past her live shot on Saturday.

Alexandrea Bozarjian, a reporter with WSAV, an NBC News affiliate, was covering the race when the incident occurred.

On Twitter, Bozarjian addressed the groping:

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better,” she wrote.

Bozarjian did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News, but a spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department confirmed they had been in touch with her.

“We’ve talked to her about the situation. I can’t discuss it further, but it’s up to Alexandrea on how she wants to handle the situation,” Keturah Greene, public information coordinator for the Savannah Police Department told NBC News. “All I can say is we have made contact with Alexandrea and we are definitely going to be working with her in any capacity on how she’d like to move forward with this incident.”

“This will not be tolerated at our events. Glad we have race bibs and photos for easy identification,” tweeted Robert Wells, director of the Savannah Sports Council.

Later, the Savannah Sports Council said the man has been banned from participating in its races.