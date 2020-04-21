Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in ‘grave danger’ after surgery

SEOUL (KETK) – The U.S. is monitoring information that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a recent surgery, according to a report who spoke with an official with direct knowledge.

Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.

Officials reached out to the CIA, National Security Counsel and the State Department for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.