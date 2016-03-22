REPORT: ISIS claims responsibility for Brussels attack

According to FOX News, ISIS is taking credit for a terrorist attack in Brussels Tuesday morning which left over 30 dead at at least 180 wounded.
The terrorist organization says they are responsible for bombings that took place at the Brussels’ Zaventem Airport and subway station.
FOX News reports the attacks were accompanied by shouting in Arabic. A suicide belt that had not detonated was found at the scene, the national media outlet reports.
“What we feared has happened, we were hit by blind attacks,” said Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium.
“We are at war,” Manuel Valls, Prime Minister of France added.