Dallas Cowboys cut kicker Brett Maher, sign ex-Redskin

SEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 18: Kicker Kai Forbath #2 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 18, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) “In Maher, we don’t trust”. The Dallas Cowboys will have a new kicker when they take the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The #Cowboys have released kicker Brett Maher and signed veteran FA K Kai Forbath, the team announced. A necessary change. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

Reports say the Cowboys have released Brett Maher and brought in Kai Forbath, a former Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings kicker.

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old, seven year veteran played college ball and UCLA.

This change comes after Maher missed a 42-yard field goad against the Chicago Bears last week.

That makes 10 in the 2019 season.

Forbath is no stranger to the Cowboys organization.

He was in camp back in 2011, but lost the starting job to Dan Bailey.