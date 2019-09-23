Report: Booker needs nearly $2M by end of September or will be forced to drop out

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) has to raise nearly $2 million for his presidential campaign or will be forced to drop out of the 2020 race, according to an NBC News report.

In the report, an internal memo was sent out by campaign manager Addisu Demissie on Saturday saying: “…we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward… The next 10 days will determine whether Cory Booker can stay in this race.”

The New Jersey Senator was one of the first candidates to enter the race and is the only African-American.

Despite being one of the more well-known candidates when the race began earlier this year, Booker has been hovering around 3 percent in national polls. He has never seen a surge in his numbers, unlike fellow Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) or South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In his internal memo, Demissie stated that there were only four candidates that could sustain a national campaign: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Warren, Buttigieg, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).