Report: Alex Trebek finished with chemotherapy treatments, back to work on Jeopardy

TYLER, Texas – Alex Trebek has finished chemotherapy for his stage four pancreatic cancer and is back to work on Jeopardy!, according to a CNN report.
Nearly six months ago, Trebek was diagnosed and announced he would be stepping back from the show.
“I’m going to fight this,” he said at the time. “And I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”
The American Cancer Society states that only 3 percent of people survive stage four pancreatic cancer.
According to CNN, a spokesperson told them that production of the show’s 36th season has begun.