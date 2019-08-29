Report: Alex Trebek finished with chemotherapy treatments, back to work on Jeopardy

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old posted a video Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on Twitter showing him back on the game show’s set. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TYLER, Texas – Alex Trebek has finished chemotherapy for his stage four pancreatic cancer and is back to work on Jeopardy!, according to a CNN report.

Nearly six months ago, Trebek was diagnosed and announced he would be stepping back from the show.

“I’m going to fight this,” he said at the time. “And I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

The American Cancer Society states that only 3 percent of people survive stage four pancreatic cancer.

According to CNN, a spokesperson told them that production of the show’s 36th season has begun.