Rep. Tim Ryan criticized for not putting hand over heart during Anthem before debate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Polling at less than one percent, Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan needed to make headlines during the second round of debates. He did just that, but not for something he said.

Ryan was the only Democratic candidate not to put his hand over his heart during the national anthem before the debate began. He instead stood with his hands together in front of his waist.

While putting your hand over your heart is not required according to the United States Flag Code, many considered it a sign of disrespect.

The View co-host Meghan McCain, the show where Ryan announced his candidacy, ripped him on Twitter for the move.

Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

Ari Fleischer, the former White House secretary for President George W. Bush, said that Ryan “must be appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.”

Rep. Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. I guess he’s appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 31, 2019

The second round of the debate is Wednesday night at 7 p.m.