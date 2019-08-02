Rep. Elijah Cumming’s Baltimore home burglarized

BALTIMORE (KETK) – The Baltimore Home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was broken into early last Saturday morning, just hours before President Trump tweeted attacks about the Congressman and the city.
Baltimore police told CNBC that “it was unknown if any property was taken from the location.” The burglary happened at 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning.
On Friday morning, Trump taunted Cummings in a tweet.
Over the past week, President Trump has sent out more than a dozen tweets attacking Cummings and Baltimore. He has called the city “rat infested” as well as “a dangerous and filthy place.”
Cummings chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating the President aggressively in multiple ways and has frequently attacked Trump on several issued.
Cummings has also called Trump a “racist” with the President responding that he is the “least racist person anywhere in the world.”