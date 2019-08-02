Rep. Elijah Cumming’s Baltimore home burglarized

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 2, 2109 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., leads a meeting to call for subpoenas after a career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in President Donald Trump’s administration were granted security clearances despite “disqualifying issues” in their backgrounds, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump on Saturday, July 27, denigrated Cummings’ congressional district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions. Trump lashed out in tweets against the powerful House oversight committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BALTIMORE (KETK) – The Baltimore Home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was broken into early last Saturday morning, just hours before President Trump tweeted attacks about the Congressman and the city.

Baltimore police told CNBC that “it was unknown if any property was taken from the location.” The burglary happened at 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

On Friday morning, Trump taunted Cummings in a tweet.

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Over the past week, President Trump has sent out more than a dozen tweets attacking Cummings and Baltimore. He has called the city “rat infested” as well as “a dangerous and filthy place.”

Cummings chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating the President aggressively in multiple ways and has frequently attacked Trump on several issued.

Cummings has also called Trump a “racist” with the President responding that he is the “least racist person anywhere in the world.”