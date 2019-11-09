REMEMBERING SGT. JAZMON ARMSTRONG: Longview ISD helps keep late Lobos name alive

As we prepare to celebrate Veteran’s Day, the parents of an East Texas soldier are being honored. Longview ISD held a half-time ceremony to remember their son, Sergeant Jazmon Armstrong.

KETK News spoke with Armstrong’s parents. These are memories from his mother’s heart…

“He was always adventurous, daredevil, I mean he was just, loved people, loved children,” said Gussie Armstrong. “He was a jokester, prankster, yea, he was real good at that, and he could keep you laughing, kept you laughing all the time.”

Jazmon Armstrong was a son, a brother, a Longview Lobo, and a soldier.

“He loved it too, like I said he liked helping people and he wanted to protect his country, he did, he was always protective of us as well,” said Gussie.

“Matter of fact, after he served his time, the first, I think three years or two years, I tried to get him to come out and he told me no, uh-uh, I love this, I ain’t coming out, he just fell in love with it, you know,” said J.L. Armstrong, Jazmon’s father.

After returning from a tour of Afghanistan, 8 1/2 years into his career, Armstrong was killed in a car accident.

“Him and I were on the phone together that night, the same night, we was talking on the phone and everything, he was telling me what he was going to do and all that and everything, and then once we got a devastating phone call,” said J.L.

The Armstrong family was crushed when they received the news from Fort Bragg.

“You have a family and it’s like a chain, well part of that chain was just, a link was missing, broken, that’s how it felt to me,” said Gussie.

Eleven years later his Alma Mater is recognizing him on their wall of honor for his outstanding service. Longview ISD gifted his family with a plaque and announcement during a special half-time celebration earlier this month.

A heartwarming reminder for the family and all who loved and knew Sgt. Armstrong.