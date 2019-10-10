RELIEF AT THE PUMP: Gas prices continue to fall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Gas prices continue to trend downward across the Lone Star State.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average price of gas is 38 cents lower than this time last year. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

“Fall is here, and demand for retail gasoline is dropping and with it concerns of higher gas prices seen in September are quickly fading,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The average gas price in Texas is still two cents more than one month ago, but market analysts anticipate prices will continue falling in the weeks to come.”

The Energy Information Administration says that total domestic crude inventories in the U.S. grew by 3.1 million barrels. At 422.6 million barrels, crude stocks are 18.7 million barrels higher than where they were at this time last year.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price of gas in Tyler is sitting at $2.00. The lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in Longview is $2.05.