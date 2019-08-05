RED RAIDERS: Alcohol sales generate $250,000 in profit for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) Texas Tech’s football season is just weeks away, and now fans can enjoy the game with their favorite drink.

CFO for the Texas Tech Athletic Department, Jonathan Botros, said since they started selling alcohol in January, they have generated $500,000 — $250,000 of which is profit.

Botros said the profit will go towards the fan experience, installing security cameras, concession stands and increasing law enforcement at games.

“We’re adding digital menu boards, televisions in front of all the concession stands,” Botros said. “So you can clearly identify your favorite treat and find the concession stand that you need there.”

Botros said having alcohol in the stadium will hopefully prevent fans from binge-drinking before they enter the gates.

“Rather than them doing it in a parking lot throughout the game,” Botros said. “We feel a lot safer, and we’ve actually seen in all our research from every school we’ve talked to, has shown that the number of alcohol related incidents decreased whenever you actually implement it in venue.”

Lieutenant Amy Ivey with the Texas Tech Police Department said for Tech students in particular, if they are planning on drinking game day, download the “Raider Ride” app to ensure a safe ride home.

“Anywhere on campus – if they want to go on or off – it’s free for them as long as they download the app and they have their student ID,” Lt. Ivey said.