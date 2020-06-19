Recording surfaces of 2 political activists joking about Gov. Abbott in a wheelchair

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott celebrates his election as governor of Texas with a resounding victory over Democratic challenger Wendy Davis. Abbott will replace the outgoing Rick Perry who held the office for 14 years. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas(KETK)- According to the Dallas Morning News, two employees of the staunchly conservative activist group Empower Texans chuckled over how Gov. Greg Abbott is wheelchair-bound in expletive-laced remarks in which they condemned his coronavirus policies that allow fines if businesses don’t require masks.

The report went on to state that the remarks, apparently distributed by mistake with the latest Texas Scorecard Radio podcast, were disclosed Friday by online political news outlet Quorum Report.

According to the paper, it posted a recording of about three minutes of “out-takes” in which Cary Cheshire, vice president of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, a project of Empower Texans, and Empower Texans general counsel Tony McDonald discuss their disillusionment with Abbott. The two had just finished taping a final segment of the podcast.

“Yeah, I said Abbott ‘wheeled himself out there,’” Cheshire recounted.

“I’m OK with it,” McDonald replied.

“And then within seconds, you demanded that he ‘stand firm,’” Cheshire continued. McDonald chuckled.

Hours after the recording was leaked, Empower Texans leader Michael Sullivan posted to Twitter to apologize to Governor Abbott stating that he had suspended Cheshire and McDonald.

I am heartbroken by the language and tone used by Tony McDonald and Cary Cheshire.



I just issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/I7WlVQrO1g — Michael Quinn Sullivan (@MQSullivan) June 19, 2020

The governor’s communication director spoke out, calling the incident “disgusting and hate-filled.”

“It’s sad to think about what else the group may be saying about people behind their backs when they think they aren’t being recorded,” Whittman said. “Regardless of this despicable tape, The Governor remains focused on containing the spread of COVID-19, while also unify the state as we celebrate Juneteenth.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also fired back, calling the groups comments “hateful, outrages, vulgar and completely unacceptable.

The hateful @EmpowerTexans attack mocking Governor Abbott is outrageous, vulgar and completely unacceptable. @TweetTonyMac and @CaryCheshireTX are persona non grata in my book and anyone @EmpowerTexans who does not condemn this behavior. #txlege — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) June 19, 2020

Quorum Report posted the recording, which includes foul language, on its Soundcloud account.

As for the authenticity of the clips posted, they are still being being verified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.