RECALL: Listeria contamination possible in salad and sandwiches from Target

A popular product sold at Target and The Fresh Market is being voluntarily recalled due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

  • Archer Farms egg salad
  • Archer Farm deviled egg sandwiches
  • Freskët egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad

Fewer than 1,087 cases of products were distributed throughout the United States, according to company Elevation Foods, LLC.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to The Fresh Market, the Thai Lobster Salad was sold by the pound in their self-serve seafood salad bar and pre-packaged in their seafood display case.

If you purchased the product, The Fresh Market is urging consumers to discard it and bring the receipt back to store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall and specific product, click HERE.

