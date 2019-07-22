RECALL: 500,000 Volvo vehicles have faulty engine parts causing fire

09 July 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne: A Volvo Bus is on display at the RDA Group Travel Expo at the RDA Group Travel Expo 2018 – formerly RDA Workshop – the International Trade Fair for Group and Bus Tourism. Photo: Horst Galuschka/dpa (Photo by Horst Galuschka/picture alliance via Getty Images)

HELSINKI (AP) — Volvo Cars is recalling half a million cars worldwide because of a faulty engine component that may in extreme cases cause a vehicle to catch fire.

The Swedish carmaker said Monday the affected cars are two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019 in the following models:

S60

S80

S90

V40

V60

V70

V90

XC60

XC90.

Volvo said the engine inlet manifold is made of plastic and could melt due to temperature changes. Spokesman Stefan Elfstrom told Swedish news agency TT the company has noticed in its investigations that “it has led to a car fire in a few cases.”

There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault. Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.