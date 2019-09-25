READ: Full transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukranian president

President Donald Trump speaks at a multilateral meeting on Venezuela at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – The White House on Wednesday released an unredacted transcript of the phone call from earlier this summer between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.

The phone is the forefront of an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump, where he asks Ukranian officials to look into the son of Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.

Just days before the call, the Trump administration froze $400 million of aid to the country. However, Trump claims that this was done to make European countries pay more.

Trump denies that he did anything wrong and says that the impeachment efforts will help him in 2020.