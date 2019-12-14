REACTING TO CONTROVERSY: Gilmer Chamber of Commerce says it will offer diversity training in wake of racist social media post

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Chamber of Commerce has announced it is taking action in the wake of a controversy over a racist social media post gone viral.

Gilmer businesswoman Lisa Gaines, owner of Market Bistro and Ladyfingers Cakes, posted a photo to her Facebook page insulting a Muslim woman who had come to the town’s Yulefest with her daughter.

The post blew up, garnering national, and outraged, attention. Gaines took down both her personal and business Facebook pages. And Gilmer residents and business owners rallied around the Muslim woman, sending a message that they do not share Gaines’ views.

Gaines also was stripped of her membership in the Chamber of Commerce.

Now the chamber is going a step farther, announcing that it has decided to schedule a diversity training workshop for its members and the wider community.

Details about place and time are still unknown, but we will update you as we learn more information.