RATINGS: See how your East Texas hospital fairs in the latest federal rankings

EAST TEXAS (KETK) The latest rankings for hospital quality and safety ratings have been issued by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
There are several things used to gather the ratings: how often patients get infections after their surgery, how long emergency room waits are before seeing a doctor or nurse, and more.
Where does your hospital fall in the rankings? Find out in the list below:
- Longivew Regional Medical Center : 2 stars
- Christus Good Shephered Medical: 2 stars
- UT Health Henderson hospital: 2 stars
- University of Texas Health Science Center: 4 stars
- UT Health Carthage Hospital: 2 stars
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital: 5 stars
- UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital: 3 stars
- Baylor Scott & White – Spine & Joint Hospital: 5 stars
- UT Health Pittsburg Hospital: 4 stars
- Christus Winnsboro Hospital – not available
- UT Health Quitman Hospital: 5 stars
- UT Health Jacksonville Hospital: 4 stars
- Titus Regional Medial Center: 3 stars
- Christus Jacksonville hospital: 3 stars
- Rusk State Hospital – not available
- Memorial Hospital: 3 stars
- Nacogdoches Medical Center: 4 stars
- CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial Lufkin: 3 stars
- Woodland Heights Medical Center: 4 stars
- CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial San Augustine – not available
- Crockett Medical Center – not available
- Sabine County Hospital – not available
- Palestine Regional Medical Center: 2 stars
- Memorial Medical Center Livingston: 3 stars
- Christus Sulphur Springs Hospital: 3 stars
- Christus St. Michael Health System: 3 stars
- Wadley Regional Medical Center: 2 stars
- Texas General Hospital (Grand Saline) – not available
- UT Health Athens Hospital: 3 stars
Despite the ratings, reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid are not affected.