RATINGS: See how your East Texas hospital fairs in the latest federal rankings

EAST TEXAS (KETK) The latest rankings for hospital quality and safety ratings have been issued by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

There are several things used to gather the ratings: how often patients get infections after their surgery, how long emergency room waits are before seeing a doctor or nurse, and more.

Where does your hospital fall in the rankings? Find out in the list below:

Longivew Regional Medical Center : 2 stars

Christus Good Shephered Medical: 2 stars

UT Health Henderson hospital: 2 stars

University of Texas Health Science Center: 4 stars

UT Health Carthage Hospital: 2 stars

Christus Mother Frances Hospital: 5 stars

UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital: 3 stars

Baylor Scott & White – Spine & Joint Hospital: 5 stars

UT Health Pittsburg Hospital: 4 stars

Christus Winnsboro Hospital – not available

UT Health Quitman Hospital: 5 stars

UT Health Jacksonville Hospital: 4 stars

Titus Regional Medial Center: 3 stars

Christus Jacksonville hospital: 3 stars

Rusk State Hospital – not available

Memorial Hospital: 3 stars

Nacogdoches Medical Center: 4 stars

CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial Lufkin: 3 stars

Woodland Heights Medical Center: 4 stars

CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial San Augustine – not available

Crockett Medical Center – not available

Sabine County Hospital – not available

Palestine Regional Medical Center: 2 stars

Memorial Medical Center Livingston: 3 stars

Christus Sulphur Springs Hospital: 3 stars

Christus St. Michael Health System: 3 stars

Wadley Regional Medical Center: 2 stars

Texas General Hospital (Grand Saline) – not available

UT Health Athens Hospital: 3 stars

Despite the ratings, reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid are not affected.