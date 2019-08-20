Rare U.S. dime sells for $1.32 million in auction

What is a dime worth?

That depends on which coin you’re looking at; and if you happen to have an 1894 San Francisco-minted silver dime lying around, you could be a millionaire.

A Utah businessman paid $1.32 million dollars for the 125-year-old coin during an auction Thursday evening.

It’s one of the three most famous coins that were issued by the United States mint.

What makes this dime so special?

The San Francisco mint produced only two dozen early versions of the coin for presentation with the belief that many more would be produced later in the year.

However, the U.S. mint never ordered more versions of the coin.

As of 2019, only nine of those coins are known to exist.