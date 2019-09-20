Rare François langur baby monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Zoo has announced the newest addition to its family, a baby François langur monkey!

In the precious photos taken late Tuesday by Marianne Hale, you can see a François langur infant held by its mother.

The infant, whose gender is not yet known, was born on Sept. 8 to Kathleen and Jun Wan.

François langurs are an endangered monkey species native to the forests in southwest China and northern Vietnam.

The infants are born a bright, almost neon orange color that allows them to be easily spotted among the group.

That orange color will eventually fade to the darker black as it matures.

The Zoo is hosting a naming contest to determine the best name for its newest addition.

Follow @sfzoo on social media to see when that contest happens.

