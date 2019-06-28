Rapinoe leads Team USA to 2-1 victory over France in World Cup quarterfinal

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(KETK) Only days removed from scoring two penalty kicks to advance past Spain, Megan Rapinoe once again responds with two more goals, as Team USA beat host country France, 2-1, to advance to the Women’s World Cup semifinal.

Rapinoe’s first goal came inside the first five minutes, when she knocked in a free kick, through traffic, to give the U.S. a 1-0 early lead.

It was the same score in the 65th minute, when she scored another goal, after an outstanding pass from Tobin Heath.

France would score late, but it would not be enough, as Team USA held on for the 2-1 victory.

Next up, they will face England in the semifinal on Tuesday.