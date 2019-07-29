Rangers Elvis Andrus becomes U.S. Citizen

After taking a red-eye flight back from Northern California to North Texas Thursday night, Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus officially became an American citizen Friday afternoon.

Andrus is originally from Venezuela and was sworn in at 12:30 p.m. at an immigration office in Irving.

“I’ve learned so much about this country and the culture in my time here, but I’ve really learned to love the history of this country,” Andrus told the Dallas Morning News. “Americans are so proud of where they came from and they do such a great job of honoring their past. I’ve been a little jealous, to be honest.”

An Instagram post shows Andrus holding a certificate after passing his citizenship test. The post included the caption, “I will always be very proud of where I came from and I am humbled where my journey has taken me.”