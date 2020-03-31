QUARANTINE HEALTHY: Alethia Counseling, South Spring Baptist Church to livestream program on staying healthy in self-isolation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Self-isolation isn’t easy on anyone, but there are ways to make it easier.

To help people find those ways, Alethia Counsiling Services and South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler are teaming up to host “QUARANTINED AT HOME: A Healthy Pespective,” featuring Smith County Judge Nathan Moran, Dr. Laura Haygood, and Chris Legg, South Springs pastor and a licensed counselor.

The program will be livestreamed Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m., on the church’s Facebook page.

The presenters will talk about the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across East Texas and the country, and offer advice from psychological, legal, and spiritual perspectives.

They also will answer questions.

The numbers are rising, and everyone is feeling more than a little on edge. Watch the livestream, and remember that, together, we’ll all get this somehow.