PUPPERS, CHRISTMAS AND CREAM: Starbucks brings the joy to LACAC ‘s furry residents

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – We all know the holidays can be stressful. But the good folks at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center have provided the ultimate stress relief.

Aided by the just-as-good folks at Starbucks.

According to the LACAC Facebook page, a local Starbucks made day merry and bright for the center’s animals by bringing cups of the coffee chain’s puppuccinos, or treats for doggos made of whipped cream. And LACAC then made everyone else’s day merry and bright by putting photos of puppies and cream on Facebook.

That’s right, pictures of puppers and cream.

Take a look.























Feel better? Of course you do.

LACAC also has some therapy for the cat people among us.







Clearly this is the stress relief we all need. The post has 344 likes so far and has been shared 217 times. (Feel free to go and share some more. Your friends will thank you.)

And for those of you who want to help provide still more Christmas cheer for these furbabies but don’t quite have the whipped-cream-in-cups knack, LACAC is offering ornaments for a minimum donation of $20.

The ornaments are available Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center located at 303 HG Mosley Pkwy in Longview now through Christmas. All proceeds benefit LACAC’s efforts to improve the lives of animals in need of forever homes.

Have a holly jolly Christmas. And when things get hectic, just take a breath and think about puppies and kitties and cream.