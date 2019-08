Do you love the taste of fall and canned meat, but you never could quite find the winning combination you needed? Well, SPAM has you covered.

Hormel Foods is rolling out a limited addition of Pumpkin Spice SPAM.

This idea came up two years ago in a hoax Facebook post from the company, however, this time, Hormel says the product is real.

A Hormel publicist says the company will begin selling a limited edition run of Pumpkin Spice SPAM online on September 23.