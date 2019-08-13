Pumpkin flavored everything is coming earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts

The calendar and warm temperatures may say summer, but the aroma of pumpkin will soon be in the air at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The chain says it will start selling its pumpkin flavored items a week earlier than last year.

So, fans of all things pumpkin, get ready.

Look for the new autumn menu to arrive at all Dunkin’ locations nationwide on August 21st.

Among the new items: cinnamon sugar pumpkin signature latte, and apple cider donut munchkins.

According to Nielsen, annual sales of pumpkin flavored products increased more than 15% last year.