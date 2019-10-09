PUMPKIN CHUNKIN’! Watch as teams compete in the annual competition

The skies were clear and full of pumpkins on Tuesday as the annual “pumpkin chunking” competition kicked off at the harvest homecoming festival in southern Indiana.

The goal of the event is to toss a pumpkin using a gravity-powered trebuchet towards a target 100 feet away.

36 teams competed in the event, separated into 12 middle school, 12 high school, and 12 adult teams.

Each team builds their own trebuchet and gets three attempts to launch the pumpkin towards the target.

The “pumpkin chunking” event has been going on for 5 years at harvest homecoming.

“It’s something different that you don’t see every day. I never even heard of pumpkin chunking until we started ours 5 years ago, so i think everyone’s super excited to see it happen,” said Courtney Lewis, the event organizer.