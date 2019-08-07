Public workshops to discuss state flood planning and financing

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Water Development Board is hosting a flood planning public workshop on Wednesday, August 7.

One of the topics that will be discussed is the new state flood planning and financing programs that were established during the last legislative session.

That program has resulted in regional ones that will take place in 2023, and are meant to address regional issues like drainage systems.

The event is free to attend, and board members are encouraging the community to voice their questions.

“We have an interactive part of the workshop where we’re actually posing questions and issues,” said Kathleen Jackson, director of Texas Water Development Board. “We’re asking for people’s input, and so we’ll be tallying that as we go through the process and it will be an opportunity for people to talk with the staff.”

Jackson said a lot of preparation is needed for floods, from the individual to the state level, and all of those issues will be addressed during the form.

No RSVP is necessary for the event, it runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ornelas Activity Center at The University of Texas at Tyler.