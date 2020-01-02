Provisional burn ban lifted for Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County has lifted its provisional burn ban, according to Laneville Fire Department.

The burn ban was initially put in place on December 9 after a series of dry days.

A provisional ban requires individuals that wish to burn to have a water source readily available at the site of the burn. Any flammable objects not being thrown into the blaze must be kept at least 10 feet from the flames.

Residents are also required to notify their local fire department that they will be burning.

On the contrary, a full burn ban strictly prohibits any outdoor burning throughout an entire county. Violators of a full ban can be prosecuted and assessed fines.