Protests erupt outside business of parent accused of child abuse

One of the bigger stories we had this week was a couple being arrested for child abuse. Now over the weekend, the community, taking action, after the couple posted bail and was released.

It’s Mark and Cheryl Layne accused of injuring several of their children, both adopted and biological kids. Mark is a 20-year veteran with the Tyler Police Department and Cheryl is a nurse practitioner at the Whitehouse Family Medical Primary Care.

That’s where you found several protesters Saturday morning into the afternoon, wanting to let the world know this is not okay and will not be accepted behavior.



“We won’t stand for it. It’s not ok. Even if you are adopted or biological abuse is not ok. And if we don’t stand up and be their voice then they don’t have one. Kristen Lewis, protester

Many of the protesters there, just wanting to bring awareness to the abuse allegations. The children came forward to a school resource officer after saying they were too scared to go home. Many details in the arrest documents are graphic and hard to hear. The full story can be found here.