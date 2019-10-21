Protest rally demanding change held as community gathers for woman shot by Fort Worth officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – After Atatiana Jefferson was shot in her home by a former Fort Worth police officer, members in the community are gathering together and demanding change.

On Saturday, celebrations were held to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. visiting Fort Worth 60 years ago. However, that celebration took a different turn.

“It cannot continue to remain corrupt It cannot continue to treat one community better than another community,” said Kyev Tatum, a member of the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church.

Instead, the community gathered, reeling over the recent shooting of Jefferson who was shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer who has since resigned and charged.

Standing at the front of the rally, Al Sharpton, gave a message to the crowd saying the nation needs to know what is happening in the city.

“Fort Worth get ready,” Sharpton said. “The battle is on and the fighters are coming to help reinforce the fighters that are there.”

As the community stood with signs and waving their fists, some recall the reality of the situation.

“That could have been me,” said Lasara Jackson, Fort Worth resident.

