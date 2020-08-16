Protest organized in support of mother, special needs daughter denied entrance into Sprouts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Just hours after the story of Becky Martin and her daughter Rebecca being turned away from Sprouts hit social media a protest was organized to stand up for those with disabilities.

The family was turned away from Sprouts because Rebecca wasn’t wearing a mask since she has down-syndrome and breathing issues.

The Sprouts Farmers Market responded and defended their actions saying:

“We require all individuals over the age of two to wear face coverings. The policy follows CDC recommendations and is intended to promote the health and safety of our team members and customers during this unprecedented crisis. Sprouts offers a number of accommodations for those who may be unable or unwilling to wear a mask, including allowing the use of face shields, offering personal shopping options for those who are medically unable to wear a mask or face shield, as well as online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery. Our alternative shopping options are provided to our customers as a reasonable accommodation to ensure all customers are able to access and enjoy the products offered in our stores.” -SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET

Now the community is responding.

One woman, Christin Bentley, who has a background in special education is organizing the protest out front of the newly opened store. Bentley says she was very upset after first learning about the incident.

“I think it’s important that people stand up to corporations that implement policies like this that are discriminatory in nature,” says Bentley.

Rebecca’s mom says she is shocked by all of the support she has been getting.

“We want to go and support them. So we’re gonna come up there next Saturday and be there offering our support to them,” says Martin. “Just because it touches our hearts that people would do this for her.”

The protest is scheduled to take place August 22 at the Sprouts on Broadway at 11 AM. One hundred people have already expressed interest in attending.

