With a new decade upon us, Police are advising people to write out the year 2020 when signing official documents.

In a Facebook post, the East Millinocket Police Department said writing abbreviating the year 2020 could lead to potential fraud.

The department said someone could add additional digits to the abbreviated year as in adding “19” to make it look like 2019.

“It could potentially save you some trouble down the road,” the department wrote.