‘Produce Drop & Community Roadshow’ helps families eat right with fresh produce

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eating fresh produce doesn’t have to be hard or break the bank. The ‘Produce Drop & Community Roadshow’ happened Tuesday giving away products and sending a message.

Hosted by the East Texas Food Bank and the Smith County Food Security Council, the event was held at New Days Community Church in Tyler.

Both organizations wanted to give the message that fresh produce can be easy to attain and if anyone is in need of some, they can help.

“We want to feed the line, in other words feed those who especially need access to healthy stuff in our community, and we want to make sure they can get that and we want to give that to them, but we also want to connect them to programs and services that might make their needs easier on a month to month or day to day basis,” said Valerie Smith, Chair of Smith County Food.

At today’s event, over 800 people were served.