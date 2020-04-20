Procession for fallen San Marcos police officer begins at 3 p.m.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A procession carrying fallen San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam will begin Monday from Austin at 3 p.m.

San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Putnam, shot dead on April 19 2020 (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

The San Marcos Police Department is inviting people to find a safe place along Interstate 35 to show their support as the force brings Putnam home from Austin. Putnam will be taken to Thomason’s Funeral Home in San Marcos.

The department said other locations to see the procession would be from the Yarrington Road exit, Blanco Vista neighborhood and along Wonder World Drive and the Wonder World Drive extension.

The department will also have bucket trucks stationed on the west side of the overpass.

Police say the procession will pass through Buda, Kyle and San Marcos around 3:20 p.m., and they want to remind people if others are around to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Putnam was killed Saturday night in what authorities described as an “ambush” while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Hunter Road in San Marcos.

Signs and blue ribbons hang at the entrance of the Blanco Vista neighborhood where fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam lived (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

