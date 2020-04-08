Prism Beauty Bar gives tips for hair maintenance during quarantine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Non-essential businesses in Texas have been shut down for almost two weeks, and you may be looking in the mirror thinking, “What can I do with this hair?”

That’s where Prism Beauty Bar comes in to help.

Hayley Cox, the owner, says they are hoping to open back up on May 1.

“We are not in the salon right now. We are currently not doing house calls or having clients over to our home to do any type of color. We’re just quarantining like everyone else.”

But there are a couple of things she says you can do during this time. First, “Do NOT cut your own hair”.

Other tips for women:

bobby pin your bangs back

weekly conditioning treatments

root concealer (to see the specific product she mentioned, click here)

What about the men? She says while it is a very different story for men cutting their hair, she still recommends against it.

Instead, just edge up or clean up, and wait for them or any salon to open back up.

“We’re all in this together,” Cox added. “Just wait on us. You can support us by filling our chairs when we are back open. Shoot us a text. Let us know that you’re thinking about us. We’re used to talking to clients all day every day.”

Once Prism Beauty Bar does re-open, you can schedule your appointment by giving them a call or booking online.

They are located at 6004 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 304, Tyler, Texas.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.