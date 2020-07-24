President Trump plays catch with Little Leaguers at White House as MLB season gets underway

WASHINGTON (KETK/NBC) – As the baseball season was getting underway in the nation’s capital on Thursday, President Trump took the time to enjoy America’s pastime with a group of Little Leaguers.

Trump was on the South Lawn with former Yankees great Mariano Rivera and the duo took the time to chat with the youngsters.

The two also grabbed a glove and had a catch with the players as they ran around the grass.

While President Trump did not attend the season opener for the Washington Nationals, his office announced he will throw out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game in August.